Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy has responded to varying claims surrounding the terms of striker Daryl Dike’s loan move to Oakwell.

The Championship club secured the signing of United States international Dike from Orlando City on deadline day.

It was announced by the club as an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with an “option to purchase” the player afterwards.

However, reports in Orlando and statements from the club cast doubt over two elements of the deal: whether the MLS side have the right to recall him early, and how feasible that purchase option is.

Orlando said in their statement announcing the transfer that they had “a conditional right of recall”, with EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi later saying in an interview with FOX 35 Orlando that “there’s some conditions as part of the loan that need to be met… If for whatever reason it’s not working for one of the parties, conditions are set that we can recall him.”

However, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley chief Murphy said that this recall option was only based on appearance criteria and said there was an “easy marker to hit” which would mean Dike staying in South Yorkshire until the end of the Championship season in May.

“It is exactly that (appearance-related) and nothing robust,” he said. “They want to make sure he is there and getting games.

“It is a very minor recall option. If Daryl was to miss their pre-season and first part of the MLS season (which begins in April), they would like to know he is playing. It is an easy marker to hit. It is a move which benefits all parties involved.”

Murphy also addressed speculation about the size of the transfer fee that Barnsley would have to pay if they wanted to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Both sides have confirmed such an option is in place but have declined to reveal the figure, while the Orlando Sentinel have reported it to be $20 million, a sum which would be well out of Barnsley’s financial reach.

Dike himself appeared certain that he would not be making a full-time switch to England, telling the Orlando City club website: “I’m excited to continue my development and keep up my fitness while with Barnsley and look forward to bringing what I learn back to Orlando to continue our success here in MLS.”

Murphy suggested that a figure around $20m was incorrect as he said: “I will not go into detail. Some of the numbers bring thrown around are just silly season. There is a buy option and Orlando wanted a recall option in there.”

The Reds’ chief executive also confirmed that Dike’s move would not have been possible if he had not made his international debut the day before, and that he will be able to join Valerien Ismael’s squad as soon he enters the country and provides a negative Covid-19 test, as he is moving directly from one elite sports bubble to another.