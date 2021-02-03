Hull City have been hit by a double injury blow, with Gavin Whyte set for a longer spell on the sidelines and Alfie Jones joining him there.

Both players were absent on Tuesday night as the Tigers were defeated by League One promotion rivals Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Centre-back Jones has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season, following a summer move from Southampton.

He could miss the next two or three matches, however, as manager Grant McCann revealed the extent of a hamstring injury suffered in the second half of Hull’s victory at home to Swindon Town last weekend.

“Alfie Jones is going to be out for 10 days or so,” he told the club’s official website. “He might miss the next couple of games but it’s not too bad. It’s a hamstring injury but we’ll turn him around quickly.”

Winger Whyte, who has scored once in four matches for the East Yorkshire outfit since signing on loan from Cardiff City last month, is expected to be out for a longer period of time due to an ankle injury suffered in training last week.

Although he will be without his Northern Irish compatriot for several weeks, McCann revealed that he initially feared the problem would be much worse.

“Gavin Whyte went over his ankle in training,” he said. “Best case scenario for Gavin, maybe two and a half, three weeks. Worst case, maybe four weeks.

“That’s a blow for us because he’s been in tremendous form but I know the physios will work hard to turn him around quick as well.

“We’re actually pleased with that outcome because we were really worried when we saw it happen at the training ground.”

Hull’s only other current first-team injury concern is striker Tom Eaves, who has not featured since suffering a calf injury in their draw with Sunderland in early January.

McCann’s most recent assessment of the former Gillingham man came last weekend, when he said Eaves was still “two-to-three weeks away” from a return to action.

The news of the setbacks for Jones and Whyte came after a disappointing EFL Trophy exit at the hands of Lincoln on penalties.

After a 1-1 draw in normal time, with Greg Docherty levelling for the current League One leaders after Harry Anderson had opened the scoring early on, the Imps prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out at the KCOM Stadium.

“I’m not pleased to go out of the Trophy,” McCann said after the match. “We wanted to try and go as far as we could and go all the way but it wasn’t to be tonight.

“Lincoln are a good team and I thought performance-wise we were good. There were some big performances out there, particularly in Greg Docherty. I thought he was immense.

“It’s frustrating to go out of the Trophy. The penalties, as we know, are a bit of a lottery.”