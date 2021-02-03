The Sun’s Alan Nixon has responded to Twitter users suggesting ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis could come into contention for the Bournemouth job, revealing that the Welshman lives in the city.

Pulis was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of December. The club are still searching for his successor – and their third permanent manager of the season – after what turned into a sour tenure at Hillsborough.

He left amid allegations of a row with owner Dejphon Chansiri having been appointed just 45 days prior. Neil Thompson has since stepped in as caretaker boss and guided Sheffield Wednesday to four Championship wins from six, their last being Jason Tindall’s last in charge of Bournemouth last night.

Bournemouth announced the news of Tindall’s sacking this morning. Since, a host of names have been discussed by fans on Twitter, with Alan Nixon being pressed on the probability of Pulis heading to Bournemouth. He replied:

Lives there. But are those his type of players? https://t.co/7Zh2JqgVnF — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 3, 2021

Tindall leaves behind him a squad of exciting players with the potential to win promotion back into the Premier League. The likes of David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma have prevailed this season, with Jack Wilshere looking like a really shrewd signing.

But the Cherries had suffered four-straight defeats in the Championship. They remain in 6th but the decision to part ways with Tindall has been made early enough to give Bournemouth a chance of retaining their top-six spot.

With Jonathan Woodgate having come in as a coach last week, fans are fearing his inevitable appointment as first-team manager. Pulis is another name that’ll strike fear into Bournemouth fans and the fact that he lives there will intensify those fears.

But it seems a wayward appointment from Bournemouth. Pulis’ Wednesday spell will likely see him retire from management, but Bournemouth should take their time to find the right man to reinstate their Premier League status.