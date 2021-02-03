According to the Evening Express, Millwall were rebuffed in their reported pursuit of Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell last month.

Highly-rated Campbell is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. However, Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has opted to retain the Glasgow-born anchor-man for the remainder of the season.

Millwall were said to be one of a host of Championship clubs interested in signing the combative midfielder, however a summer swoop appears more likely for the Lions due to his favourable contractual situation.

Primarily utilised as a defensive midfielder, Campbell has gained admirers due to his ability to regularly dispossess opponents. Furthermore, the Scot is the lynchpin of Motherwell’s ball retention and his ability to move the ball on with purpose effectively would undoubtedly give the Londoners another dimension in the middle of the park.

At 22 years of age, Campbell harbours an unusual amount of playing experience at first team level. Featuring nearly 150 times for his boyhood heroes, Campbell has also featured 24 times for the Scotland Under-21 national side.

Coupled with his exposure to the physicality of the Scottish Premiership, Campbell would undoubtedly excel in the Sky Bet Championship with Millwall.

His age could provide scope for a long-term stint at the Den and whilst also accounting for his capacity to improve even further, this could potentially unearth profitable sell-on value further down the line should any move to the English second-tier materialise.

In short, Allan Campbell would represent an extremely streetwise signing for Millwall. Despite Gary Rowett recruiting enforcers George Evans and Maikel Kieftenbeld in the January window, Millwall may still move for the Motherwell man should the circumstances arise.