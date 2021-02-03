Huddersfield Town are in talks with free agent striker Oumar Niasse, as per a report by The Sun.

The Terriers missed out on a deadline day deals to sign Norwich City’s Josip Drmic and Millwall’s Matt Smith so have turned their attentions to a former Premier League man to boost their attacking options.

Niasse, who is 30 years old, has been available since being released by Everton at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move.

He could now be thrown a lifeline by Huddersfield in the Championship and it would be a good opportunity for him to prove what he can do that level.

Read: Former Huddersfield Town midfielder stayed at League One side despite interest in him on deadline day

Everton forked out a fee of around £13.5 million to lure Niasse to the Premier League in 2016 after he had impressed in Russia for Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Senegal international then spent five years on the books at Goodison Park, scoring nine goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He was loaned out to Hull City for the second-half of the 2016/17 season and scored five goals in 19 games for the Tigers. He then spent time at Cardiff City under Neil Warnock during the campaign after but didn’t find the net in 13 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Read: Watford striker linked with Huddersfield Town stays at Vicarage Road

Niasse wouldn’t be a bad signing by Huddersfield in the Championship on a free and would give Carlos Corberan’s side more competition and depth up front.

Would Niasse by a good signing for HTAFC?