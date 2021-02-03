Middlesbrough have announced they have signed Dutchman Malik Dijksteel after an impressive trial at the club.

Dijksteel began training with Middlesbrough’s U23 setup early last month and has featured in two games so far for the academy. He featured against Stoke City for the U23s and against Huddersfield Town in a friendly match.

Having impressed the staff at the club, in particular those at academy level, he has been offered a contract to keep him on Teesside until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joins up with his older brother Anfernee Dijksteel who has been a key part of Boro’s first team this season. However, the right-back is currently nursing an injury which has kept him out of the side in the team’s last three outings against Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United and Norwich City.

Upon signing the youngster, Middlesbrough academy manager Craig Liddle said: “Malik has been training with us and has done well.

“The contract is an opportunity for him to be a part of things until the end of the season, and gives us the chance to keep monitoring his progress and development as a player.”

Dijksteel will re-join the U23s upon signing and will be hoping to build on his impressive trial in the hope of being offered a new deal at the end of the current campaign. There does seem to be a realistic route into the first-team picture too with Middlesbrough notorious for giving youth a chance in recent history.

The attacking midfielder is a graduate of the illustrious Feyenoord academy in the Netherlands, spending 10 years at the club between 2008 and 2018. He featured twice for the club’s U17 side before departing for Holland’s second division.

He most recently plied his trade at Eerste Divisie side SC Telstar before making the switch to the North-East of England.