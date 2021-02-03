Bournemouth parted ways with Jason Tindall this morning, after last night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Bournemouth appointed Eddie Howe’s old assistant Tindall after their demise from the Premier League. He leaves the club in 6th-place of the Championship table following a run of four-straight defeats, and fans have been quick to have their say on who should replace him.

5 early candidates to replace Jason Tindall at Bournemouth

One name who a lot of Bournemouth fans are talking about is Frank Lampard. Nephew of former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp, the immediate connections are there and given Lampard’s showing with Derby County in the Championship, he could well come into consideration.

He was sacked by Chelsea last month though. Having managed one of the biggest clubs in Europe it’s debatable whether he’ll drop back down to the Championship to manage Bournemouth, if not unlikely.

Kris Temple sheds light on Bournemouth’s next move

But plenty of Bournemouth fans have shared their thoughts and the majority seem to favour the appointment. See what some of them have had to say on Twitter this morning: