Bournemouth parted ways with Jason Tindall this morning, after last night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Bournemouth appointed Eddie Howe’s old assistant Tindall after their demise from the Premier League. He leaves the club in 6th-place of the Championship table following a run of four-straight defeats, and fans have been quick to have their say on who should replace him.

One name who a lot of Bournemouth fans are talking about is Frank Lampard. Nephew of former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp, the immediate connections are there and given Lampard’s showing with Derby County in the Championship, he could well come into consideration.

He was sacked by Chelsea last month though. Having managed one of the biggest clubs in Europe it’s debatable whether he’ll drop back down to the Championship to manage Bournemouth, if not unlikely.

But plenty of Bournemouth fans have shared their thoughts and the majority seem to favour the appointment. See what some of them have had to say on Twitter this morning:

#afcb Like to see Frank Lampard get the job, if we could afford him & if he doesn’t see it as a major step down could be a good club for him;& fair chance to get back to EPL this year with the squad in hand. Uncle Harry just down the road too,to offer advice & family support! 😂 — RVH cherry 💙 (@doowekim) February 3, 2021

Just saying, will hyperventilate and need medical attention if Lampard gets the job..xo 😍 #afcb — Gemma Pollard (@GemmaPollarddd) February 3, 2021

Jason Tindall sacked by #afcb this morning after four consecutive league defeats. Interesting who the club turn to next, wonder if it could be Frank Lampard, feel he could be a great long term addition — Tom Mason (@tom_mason18) February 3, 2021

@jeffmostyn don't put woodgate at the helm…. he's just as clueless as tindall is #afcb …. get Frank lampard in — Owen Farnes (@Farnezy) February 3, 2021

#afcb It's Lampard or Pearson for me, if we can avoid promoting from within. Frank can stay at Uncle Harry's till he's sorted. — Alan Gard (@alcater40) February 3, 2021