Rotherham United will be without first-choice goalkeeper Jamal Blackman for tonight’s clash with Derby County through self-isolation.

Millers boss Paul Warne revealed in his pre-match press conference that he would be without “one of my big hitters” for the Championship clash.

The match was supposed to take place on Tuesday night, but heavy rainfall ahead of kick-off meant the fixture was put back 24 hours to Wednesday.

The decision to postpone came less than an hour before kick-off and the line-ups had already been announced, with Blackman the notable absentee for the Millers.

It has been confirmed to The72 that the reason for the keeper’s absence was the requirement to self-isolate, in line with the government’s Covid-19 protocols.

Viktor Johansson was named in goal for what would have been his fifth appearance for the club since signing from Leicester City last summer, while Josh Vickers was on the bench.

Barring any drama today, the same can be expected for tonight’s match, as well as a return for midfielder Dan Barlaser who had missed the last two fixtures due to illness, although it is unknown if new signing Lewis Wing will now be able to play.

It will be the third time that the sides have attempted to stage this fixture, having seen the original tie in December called off an hour and a half before kick-off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Rotherham camp.

Twitter: Inspection in progress. #rufc #dcfc https://t.co/8sp1Fy1Pbh (@stibbo99)

Last night’s rescheduled tie looked like it would go ahead after the efforts of volunteers to clear snow from the New York Stadium pitch in the afternoon.

However, subsequent rainfall left the pitch unplayable, with the officials making the decision to call the game off just under an hour before kick-off after a pitch inspection.

If the game finally goes ahead tonight, Rotherham will be looking for a second win over the Rams in under three weeks after their 1-0 victory at Pride Park in January.