Gillingham winger Jordan Graham was reportedly a target for Charlton Athletic in the last transfer window, as per a report by Kent Online.

The Gills managed to keep hold of him before the window slammed shut on Monday. Charlton ended up signing Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town instead.

Graham, who is 25 years old, has impressed for Steve Evans’ side this season, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

It is no surprise to see other clubs were interested in him this winter and Gillingham will be delighted to have kept hold of him.

Evans has said: “Jordan was a player that lost his way a bit, we spent a lot of time with him in the summer, convincing him and reminding him what it takes to be a player capable of coming into League One and being on top of your game, earning the right to go back to where he has played a lot of football, in the Championship.”

Graham started his career at Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

He went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

Graham has really found his feet at Priestfield this season and will be looking forward to the remainder of the campaign.

Would Graham have been a good signing for Charlton?