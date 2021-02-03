Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko has been released from hospital after being knocked out in last night’s defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 at St Andrew’s as an own goal from defender Michael Rose gifted the visitors all three Championship points, after Maxime Biamou’s opener had been cancelled out by Lewis Grabban in the first half.

However, the end of the match was marred by a nasty collision in the Forest penalty area in injury time, which saw Bakayoko knocked unconscious.

The Sierra Leonean was seen to by medical staff for eight minutes before being taken to hospital, where he stayed overnight.

After the match, Coventry boss Mark Robins revealed that Bakayoko had regained consciousness in the ambulance and was expected to make a full recovery.

“Baka has woken up now and he’s in the ambulance on his way to hospital and I think they’re going to keep him in overnight,” he told the media. “Hopefully he’s going to be okay, the physio seems quite positive about it.”

The club have now issued an update, saying that the 25-year-old was released at 4am this (Wednesday) morning and is back at home.

“Following the quick reactions of players and medical staff from both teams, he was treated on the pitch and Amadou was then taken to Heartlands Hospital,” the club said.

“He received precautionary neck and head CT scans, both of which thankfully showed no damage.”

Bakayoko is set to report to Coventry’s training ground on Thursday, but under the FA Return to Play protocols will be unavailable for at least the next seven days.

That means the forward, who has netted 12 goals in 81 appearances for the club since signing from Walsall in 2018, will miss this Saturday’s home clash against promotion challengers Watford.

The defeat to Forest has dragged Coventry closer into the Championship relegation battle, with the gap to the drop zone now only five points following Sheffield Wednesday’s victory at Bournemouth.