Bournemouth parted ways with manager Jason Tindall this morning, after a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Goals from Callum Paterson and Jordan Rhodes dealt Bournemouth a fourth-straight defeat in the Championship. They remain in 6th-place of the table but fans had been growing increasingly frustrated with the lacklustre performances form their side.

Many agree with Tindall’s sacking. But many more agree that Tindall should never have been handed the job in the first place. Now though, Bournemouth will be dipping into the managerial market to find a suitable successor for Tindall, and one available manager who fits the bill is Paul Cook.

The former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss has been out-of-work since leaving the Latics after last season. Since, he’s been linked with most every Championship job, having been Sheffield Wednesday fans’ long-term favourite to take over.

Sheffield Star reports that Cook had applied for the job earlier in the season, and that initial talks were held between Cook and Sheffield Wednesday but that no offer was formally made.

With Sheffield Wednesday nearing the interim appointment of Neil Thomson it leaves Cook on the market. A two-time promotion winner in the Football League with both Wigan and Portsmouth, Cook could well favour a return to the South Coast.

He’d be the perfect fit for Bournemouth – he likes to play counter-attacking football at Wigan and despite a lack of resources whilst in charge, Wigan played some entertaining football at times, and Cook brought about a hugely exciting crop of young players.

He proved last season that he can do it at Championship level and on a shoestring budget, but with the Sheffield Wednesday job still open, Bournemouth might have to move fast to secure Cook. It seems a more attractive opening than Sheffield Wednesday, whose fans might be left fuming of they watch Cook go to Bournemouth.