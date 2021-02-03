According to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest coach Steven Reid is in the frame for the vacant AFC Wimbledon managerial position.

Steven Reid is currently part of the Reds backroom staff, linking up with Forest manager Chris Hughton shortly after his appointment in early October.

The Dons are currently looking for a new manager, following an excruciating run of five losses and one draw in the last six games in all competitions.

Glyn Hodges departed Plough Lane on Saturday after a 2-0 loss at home to rivals Milton Keynes Dons, leaving the Londoners in 22nd position and a point adrift in the fight against relegation from Sky Bet League One.

Drawing on Steven Reid’s experience could be key to any hope of the relegation battlers avoiding the drop.

As a player, Reid enjoyed an established career featuring for the likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley as well as the Republic of Ireland national side.

Steven Reid knows the grit that is required in order to avoid being relegated, having dodged demotion with Blackburn Rovers narrowly in the 2008/09 Premier League campaign. However, perhaps his most sought-after quality is his ability to improve existing personnel through his coaching methods.

As well as being present at Nottingham Forest’s recent upturn of fortunes, Reid also holds a first-team coaching berth at the Scotland National team.

Earmarked by his former West Brom manager Steve Clarke, Reid has earned widespread praise due to his role in the Scots qualification for the European Championship finals for the first time in 23 years.

Fundamentally, Reid is someone who can motivate existing personnel in times of need. His hands-on coaching style would give some of AFC Wimbledon’s players the clear identity and direction they have lacked in recent fixtures.

AFC Wimbledon will need to act swiftly in order to attempt to preserve their league status, with games coming thick and fast in the forthcoming weeks.