Giving his first interview as a Middlesbrough player, new signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing revealed what Boro fans can expect from him between now and the end of the season.

Having left Cardiff City last year, Mendez-Laing has been without a club since. That was until his former boss Neil Warnock enquired about the availability of the player on Deadline Day.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the winger said he was happy to get the move over the line before the window slammed shut at 11pm on Monday evening.

“It feels great, I’m happy to get the deal done,” he said. It’s a massive club, we’re in a great position and hopefully we can go on and do big things.

“The gaffer’s brought the best out of me in the past, we had a good few seasons at Cardiff and hopefully we can replicate that.

“I’ve got a good few years experience at this level, and the gaffer has as much as anyone.”

The 28-year-old became Middlesbrough’s fourth signing of the transfer window, joining Yannick Bolasie, Jordan Archer, and Darnell Fisher at the club. Neeskens Kebano arrived on loan from Fulham later in the day to take their transfer tally up to five.

He can play anywhere across the front three and he will be a welcome addition to the Boro ranks. Despite their position in the table they are the second-joint lowest scorers in the top half of the division and they will need extra firepower if they are to mount a charge on the top six.

Mendez-Laing spoke out about what qualities he can bring to the team, stating he likes to dribble and take on the opposition, something which Middlesbrough fans will certainly get excited about.

“I’m very attack minded,” he said. “I like to get on the ball, get at defenders and hopefully chip in with a few goals and assists. I’m very direct and attacking.

“I’ll do the other side as well. I’ll give 100 per cent every week, and we’ll see where that gets us.”

Following their impressive display at Norwich City last week, Middlesbrough welcome automatic promotion-chasers Brentford to the Riverside on Saturday evening. Mendez-Laing could be included from the off as they aim to get three points under their belt after three games without a win.