Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at Bournemouth in the Championship last night, owing to a late goal from Jordan Rhodes.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have witnessed a lot this season – a points deduction, the sacking of two managers and more off the field.

But one thing they didn’t think they’d be seeing was Rhodes scoring a late winner away at Bournemouth, to seal Jason Tindall’s sacking as Cherries boss.

The 30-year-old missed out on a deadline day move to Cardiff City. It comes after another dismal season at Sheffield Wednesday for the Scot, but out of nowhere, Rhodes could be the man who fires Sheffield Wednesday to Championship safety this season.

Last night, Callum Paterson opened the scoring to give Wednesday a half-time lead. Junior Stanislas would equalise from the spot midway through the second before Rhodes came off the bench to head home a 90th-minute winner.

Tweeting after the game, Wednesday teammate Josh Windass wrote:

Absolutely delighted for Jordan . What a header and what character by the team. Big 3 points 🦉 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) February 2, 2021

The 27-year-old came off the bench soon after Rhodes did last night. Having seen his game time drop in recent weeks, Windass could now fall behind Rhodes in the pecking order with Rhodes scoring just his second goal of the season.

Rhodes has long had the ability to score at this level. Now that he’s got that one important goal, there’s an overwhelming expectation that Rhodes now has the confidence to go on and prove prolific once again.

In his hey day, there was no better Football League striker than Rhodes – he had everything, and at 30-years-old he’s still hanging onto some of his prime years.

If he fires Sheffield Wednesday to safety this season then all those baron performances before him will be forgotten, and Sheffield Wednesday will have a new cult hero on their hands.