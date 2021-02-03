Gillingham rejected a bid for the in-demand Kyle Dempsey on deadline day, as per a report by Kent Online.

Steve Evans has said his side turned down a ‘real good’ offer for the midfielder on Monday.

Dempsey, who is 25 years old, was a target for Championship trio Luton Town, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest in the last transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Gillingham have managed to keep hold of him until the end of the current season at least.

Evans has said: “We had a real good offer made for Kyle Dempsey but the chairman turned it down after we both spoke to the player. We said he is still working and developing his game and being educated here. The kid feels he has improved no end since he has joined us.”

Dempsey only joined the Gills in August but has impressed so far this term, scoring five goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The Cumbria-born midfielder spent the past four seasons with Fleetwood Town in League One but left them last summer on a free.

Dempsey started his career at Carlisle United and went onto make 51 appearances for their first-team before he was snapped up by Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in 2015

The Terriers loaned him out to Fleetwood in his second season and the North West side made his move there permanent in May 2017.

Dempsey was a regular for the Cod Army and also spent time away loan at Peterborough United in the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

