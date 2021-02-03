BBC reporter Kris Temple has given an insight into the situation at Bournemouth, in the aftermath of Jason Tindall’s sacking.

The 43-year-old was relieved of his duties this morning. He lasted just 31 games in charge of the club having taken the reigns from Eddie Howe in the summer.

He enjoyed good spells in charge – Bournemouth surprised a lot of people with how energetic and prolific they were in the opening parts of the season, but four-straight defeats in the Championship left the board with no choice.

Still sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table, it seems the decision has been made prematurely in hope that Tindall’s successor can cling onto that top-six spot until May.

Providing insight into the matter, Kris Temple tweeted earlier today:

🍒 No decision taken on future of coaching staff, understand that assistant Stephen Purches hasn’t left as it stands. Also, no timescale for new appointment. #AFCB — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 3, 2021

Interestingly, Jonathan Woodgate has recently been brought in as a first-team coach. He replaced Graeme Jones who left for Newcastle United and some fans are weary of the ex-Middlesbrough boss coming in to take over from Tindall.

Also, Tindall’s no.2 Stephen Purches remains at the club ‘as it stands’. With the Bournemouth board having appointed Eddie Howe’s no.2 in Tindall, it can’t be ruled out that they’ll now go on to appoint Tindall’s no.2 in Purches.

Also, Temple reports that there is ‘no timescale’ on finding Tindall’s replacement, suggesting that Bournemouth could take their time to find the right man for the job.

Defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last night proved to be the final straw for the Bournemouth board, with fans having mixed views on the decision.