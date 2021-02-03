Charlton Athletic allowed defender Brendan Wiredu to leave on a permanent basis and join Colchester United late in the last transfer window.

The youngster has joined the League Two side for good after spending time on loan there during the first-half of the season.

However, Charlton have inserted a ‘buy-back’ clause as part of the deal, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have also put in a sell-on clause as well so he is a name for their fans to keep an eye on in the future.

Wiredu, who is 21 years old, joined the London club at the age of seven and progressed up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut in August 2018 in an EFL Trophy game against MK Dons.

He has since made six more appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side in all competitions.

The youngster has told their official club website: “I’m sad to be leaving a place where i have spent more than half of my life, but I understand that it is part of football. It’s time to move on.”

Wiredu also spent time away on loan at National League side Bromley to get some experience before linking up with Colchester earlier in this campaign.

He will now be looking to impress with the U’s after joining them permanently and Charlton may continue to monitor his development.

