Manchester United could throw former Sunderland man Joe Hugill into their first team, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The ex-Black Cats academy star has been on fire for United’s youth sides and is catching the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Hugill, who is 17 years old, has scored a combined 14 goals in 18 games so far this season. He scored four for the Red Devils Under-23’s against Liverpool last time out.

When asked who impressed him, Solskjaer said: “If we go from that game [vs Liverpool], I’d pick Joe Hugill. Four goals by Hugill, he’s a top striker as well, we’re looking forward to seeing his development.”

Read: Sunderland striker completed move to MK Dons despite plenty of interest from other League One clubs

Hugill was snapped up by Manchester United last summer after they agreed a fee of £300,000 with Sunderland. The Premier League giants saw off competition from rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign him, as per the Manchester Evening News.

The left-footed forward rose up through the youth ranks at local side Sunderland was tipped for a bright future by the League One outfit. However, they let him leave for the top flight in May when a move to the North West came about.

He is still only 17 but stands at 6ft 2inc and could be seen in United’s senior side in the near future.

Sunderland fans were disappointed to see him leave the Stadium of Light in the summer transfer window but it would have been hard for the Black Cats to stand in the way of him going to Old Trafford. He is a name to keep a close eye on over the coming months.

Will Hugill break into Manchester United's first-team?