Bournemouth parted ways with manager Jason Tindall this morning, following a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last night.

The 43-year-old leaves Bournemouth after nine years involved with the club but only half-a-season as the first-team manager.

He took over from Eddie Howe having served as his no.2 for some years. But after a run of four-straight defeats in the Championship, Bournemouth have decided to part ways.

Here we look at five early candidates for the Bournemouth job.

Frank Lampard

Sacked by Chelsea last month, Lampard could yet drop back down to the Championship after experiencing the the high-demands of a job like Chelsea. He achieved great success with Derby County in his sole season in the second-tier and could yet find the Bournemouth opening attractive.

Nigel Pearson

The former Watford boss has been linked with most every Championship job this season. He’s a stable manager with some good Football League experience to his name at Leicester city, where he achieved two promotions to land the Foxes in the Premier League.

His football isn’t all that attractive and whether he’d fit the current crop of players at Bournemouth remains to be seen. But Pearson is an experienced coach nevertheless.

Vladimir Ivic

Another manager who’s fallen fate to the Watford axe, Ivic lost his job in December. He’s since been tipped for the Sheffield Wednesday job but that move seems to have been ruled out now, and the Serb remains a free manager.

Based in Hertfordshire, Ivic is considering his options but is understood to be keen on a return to management. He left Watford in 3rd-place of the table and could yet make a shock comeback to the Championship top-six with the Cherries.

Paul Cook

Sheffield Wednesday fans’ favourite for the job – Cook has long held an interest in the Hillsborough job but owner Dejphon Chansiri seems to be stalling on his appointment. The former Wigan boss could quickly lose interest in Wednesday and with the Bournemouth job now open, Cook’s interest will no doubt have been pricked.

Eddie Howe

Since leaving Bournemouth in the summer, Howe is another name to have been linked with a host of jobs since. He looked to be in line for the Celtic job at one point but that trail has since gone cold. Now with Tindall out of the picture, Bournemouth fans will no doubt be dreaming of a return for Howe – the man who took them all the way into the Premier League.