Bournemouth have parted ways with manager Jason Tindall following last night’s defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The 43-year-old took charge of Bournemouth last summer. Having previously worked as Eddie Howe’s no.2, Tindall was handed the top job after Howe’s departure.

Bournemouth dropping down from the Premier League would start the season strongly – Tindall had seemingly reinstated some attacking prowess into Bournemouth and they looked good for a top-two challenge.

But their form has deteriorated. Bournemouth have lost their last four in the Championship having not won in five, and Bournemouth feel the time is necessary to part ways with Bournemouth whilst they still retain a top-six spot.

Obviously, the news has sent shock waves through the fan base. Tindall managed just 31 games in charge of Bournemouth, winning 13 of them to leave with a 41.94% win percentage.

Who Bournemouth might appoint now remains to be seen, but Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the decision.

See what they had to say below: