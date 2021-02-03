Bournemouth have parted ways with manager Jason Tindall following last night’s defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The 43-year-old took charge of Bournemouth last summer. Having previously worked as Eddie Howe’s no.2, Tindall was handed the top job after Howe’s departure.

Bournemouth dropping down from the Premier League would start the season strongly – Tindall had seemingly reinstated some attacking prowess into Bournemouth and they looked good for a top-two challenge.

But their form has deteriorated. Bournemouth have lost their last four in the Championship having not won in five, and Bournemouth feel the time is necessary to part ways with Bournemouth whilst they still retain a top-six spot.

Obviously, the news has sent shock waves through the fan base. Tindall managed just 31 games in charge of Bournemouth, winning 13 of them to leave with a 41.94% win percentage.

Who Bournemouth might appoint now remains to be seen, but Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on the decision.

See what they had to say below:

The buck doesn't stop there. He never should have been appointed and there is responsibility on those above him for serious strategic failings. Clean house please. — Stuart Bramley🍏🇪🇺 (@stuafcb) February 3, 2021

Still leaves this club a legend in my mind. Thanks for everything you have done for the club Jason. — Minty (@minty_9) February 3, 2021

As I pointed out when he was made manager, assistants don't often make the stepup and sadly that's the case!!

Jason was a vital part of our success and should always be remembered for that, the fact he was made manager is decision others made & should GET IT RIGHT THIS TIME #afcb — AFCB Oldgit (@AFCBOldgit) February 3, 2021

Absurd decision, in my opinion, by Bournemouth to fire Jason Tindall after his first bad run. He’ll be snapped up very quickly and Bournemouth will almost certainly get someone less talented. — TW (@Wadfordman) February 3, 2021

Correct decision and at the right time to save the season. I just hope Woodgate wasn't brought in with this in mind. We need someone experienced and successful! — Jack Archer (@JackMArcher) February 3, 2021

Now get Frank Lampard or Nigel Pearson in do not give it to Woodgate — SB (@seany_123) February 3, 2021

I was surprised when he was appointed in the first place, did much better than I anticipated and now there is need to get in someone much more experienced to get the team back up to the PL. — Ba Winning (@Chazyachazya) February 3, 2021

He was never the right man

Ridiculous to give him the job — CJ2 (@BackpostTrez) February 3, 2021