TalkSPORTS’ Sean Gallagher has hinted at ‘more contract news’ at QPR, with the news likely relating to Sinclair Armstrong.

The 17-year-old is part of QPR’s U18 set-up. Joining at the start of the season on a season-long contract, he’s already being linked with a move away.

All of Celtic, Crystal Palace and Manchester City have been linked. Yesterday though, Gallagher reported that Armstrong was in line for a new contract. Now, it seems as though QPR are nearing that new deal for Armstrong.

After the whole saga that unfolded with Bright Osayi-Samuel, QPR seem to have a newfound emphasis on player contracts – Seny Dieng signed a long-term deal earlier in the season, with Ilias Chair doing so last month.

Both Dieng and Chair have been linked with moves away this season. Dieng came onto the radar of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United early last month, with Ilias Chair wanted by a number of Championship clubs including Brentford.

After a strong showing in the January transfer window, QPR find themselves in 17th-place of the Championship table. A comeback win at Watford last time out secured their third win in four Championship outings, giving them a seven-point berth to the bottom three.

The good news keep coming for QPR – expect Gallagher’s contract news to be regarding Armstrong, given the report of his new contract emerging last night. Although it could be any of a number if first-team players who’ve impressed lately – Yoann Barbet’s name is being banded round by fans, and it could yet be him who’s handed a new deal.