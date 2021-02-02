For Sheffield Wednesday fans, well many of them at least, the 2020 portion of their Sky Bet 2020/21 campaign has been a car-crash affair.

Starting on -12 points and enduring horrible form, the Owls soon looked beyond saving and almost a shoo-in for relegation. Things have picked up since then.

That 12-point deduction was halved which gave some respite. Results didn’t massively change and fans began to demand answers of club owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Sport

Chansiri provided answers in the following manner. Two managers in Garry Monk and Tony Pulis have been and gone. The latter, Pulis, lasted 10 games and just 45 days before being given the boot.

Wednesday have now gone 35 days without that stability of a permanent man at the helm to guide them. The Owls have navigated an entire transfer window with no permanent replacement in sight.

However, for many fans on Twitter, the answer is a very simple one. All that Chansiri needs to do is make the right choice. That choice is staring him right in the face.

It’s Neil Thompson.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Sport

These fans have a point, you know. Thomspon has lead Wednesday to four wins from their last five Sky Bet Championship games. Their only loss was a week ago, 2-0 reverse against Coventry City.

Thompson has largely done it with the same set of players available to both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis.

With Chansiri looking no closer to appointing a permanent manager, many fans are urging him to look closer to home.

Here is a selection of comments from fans on Twitter about the suitability of Neil Thompson for the Hillsborough hot-seat on a more permanent basis.

Should Sheffield Wednesday go big and go brave and give the job to Neil Thompson?

Yes.

Permanently.

Perhaps.

Until the end of the season.

No.

This is a honeymoon period.