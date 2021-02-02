For Sheffield Wednesday fans, well many of them at least, the 2020 portion of their Sky Bet 2020/21 campaign has been a car-crash affair.

Starting on -12 points and enduring horrible form, the Owls soon looked beyond saving and almost a shoo-in for relegation. Things have picked up since then.

That 12-point deduction was halved which gave some respite. Results didn’t massively change and fans began to demand answers of club owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Chansiri provided answers in the following manner. Two managers in Garry Monk and Tony Pulis have been and gone. The latter, Pulis, lasted 10 games and just 45 days before being given the boot.

Wednesday have now gone 35 days without that stability of a permanent man at the helm to guide them. The Owls have navigated an entire transfer window with no permanent replacement in sight.

However, for many fans on Twitter, the answer is a very simple one. All that Chansiri needs to do is make the right choice. That choice is staring him right in the face.

It’s Neil Thompson.

These fans have a point, you know. Thomspon has lead Wednesday to four wins from their last five Sky Bet Championship games. Their only loss was a week ago, 2-0 reverse against Coventry City.

Thompson has largely done it with the same set of players available to both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis.

With Chansiri looking no closer to appointing a permanent manager, many fans are urging him to look closer to home.

Here is a selection of comments from fans on Twitter about the suitability of Neil Thompson for the Hillsborough hot-seat on a more permanent basis.

Just announce Thompson #swfc — Paul Griffin (@EyeballGriff) February 2, 2021

Give Thompson the job…..I've not seen these boys work this hard before what a guy #swfc — Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) February 2, 2021

What a job Thompson is doing! Has to be given it to end of season . Every single one of them playing for the shirt and for him! And we’re actually on the front foot and having a go! What a difference ! Maybe….the great escape is on #swfc — Sam Clark (@clarkswfc) February 2, 2021

Thompsons win ratio has now got to be up there with some of our top managers 😂#swfc — Paul Griffin (@EyeballGriff) February 2, 2021

Credit to Neil Thompson & Lee Bullen. Holding on for a point and they sub off a defender playing at right wing back and put a winger on in his place. Harris comes up with a fantastic cross and #swfc win. A coach just wants to be able to affect the game with his changes – they did — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) February 2, 2021

Thompson is getting the best out of these players, we're actually quite enjoyable to watch at times. The pressing and commitment is fantastic. #swfc — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) February 2, 2021

MASSIVE result & performance @swfc and special praise for Neil Thompson for me 💙👏👏👏👏

Well Done lads 🦉 #swfc #wawaw #Believe — Carlos Shires (@CarlosShires) February 2, 2021

Give Thompson the job #swfc — Fred Saxon (@silverfox1867) February 2, 2021

Brilliant Result tonight..Great Header from Rhodes to win it..Massive well done to Neil Thompson and the players NEIL THOMPSON BARMY ARMY

NEIL THOMPSON BARMY ARMY #swfc — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) February 2, 2021

I’m all for giving the job to Thompson till the end of the season. Absolutely no need to change it. Just shows what you can achieve when you know all the players. #swfc — Liam 🏠 (@LiamK2292) February 2, 2021

Neil Thompson is Stuart Grey MK2. Give it him, we could and have do a lot worse. #swfc — Elliot Reed (@ellsjr92) February 2, 2021

Should Sheffield Wednesday go big and go brave and give the job to Neil Thompson?