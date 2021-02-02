Sheffield Wednesday won their fourth straight home game at the weekend, beating Preston North End 1-0.

Tonight’s trip was a little different, the Owls heading for the usually sunny south coast resort of Bournemouth through wintery snow.

The Owls have had a wretched run of luck this season and that is reflected in their position near the foot of the table.

They’ve burned through two managers already. Garry Monk was sacked in November and his replacement, Tony Pulis, only lasted 45 days and 10 games before he was given the old heave-ho.

They actually started the season on -12 points after being found guilty of infringing the EFL’s FFP regulations. This was halved and they had six of those points reinstated.

Still, things away from the playing side of things aren’t looking much brighter and there is concerted fan belief on social media that owner Dejphon Chansiri needs to sell up and pack up.

However, tonight was all about Sheffield Wednesday vs Bournemouth and here is how fans reacted to the key points on Twitter in a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Here’s how the comments from Wednesday fans looked at half-time with Wednesday a goal to the good thanks to Callum Patterson’s ‘worldie’ opener:

However, Bournemouth pulled level from the penalty spot thanks to Junior Stanislas. Here is how Wednesday fans reacted to that:

 

The game was drifting to a 1-1 draw, a creditable result given the differing positions both sides find themselves in. However, late drama in time added-on saw much-maligned striker Jordan Rhodes hit a winner for Wednesday.

Here’s how these Owls fans reacted:

