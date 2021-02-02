Will Grigg used to be on fire and leaving defences terrified but there are more fires smouldering at Shrewsbury at the moment.

Reporter Lewis Cox, of the Express and Star and Shropshire Star, tweeted earlier this evening (below) and it was a tweet containing news of Shrewsbury’s discontent with Sunderland’s Will Grigg.

Grigg from Sunderland to MK Dons

Sunderland bought into the ‘Will Grigg on fire’ bundle, bringing him to the Wearside club for a fee of over £3m on January deadline day 2019.

His time at The Stadium of Light has seen him score just eight goals and provide just three assists in 61 appearances.

This output is far removed from the 65 goals and 14 assists in 150 games for Wigan. It was that form that likely played a large part in Sunderland sinking £3m into his signature.

He’s not had the rub of the green at Sunderland and yesterday left the north-east and headed to Buckinghamshire and the MK Dons.

It was that move that has gotten Shrewsbury boss Brian Caldwell a little riled.

MK Dons nip in and tame Shrews bid for Grigg

Shrewsbury had been chasing Grigg all week and Lee Johnson was willing to let him leave on loan if that was what he wanted. To all intents and purposes, it was what he wanted and a deal was in place:

Brian Caldwell also says, as reported, everything was agreed with Sunderland and Will Grigg, but reports alerted MK Dons, even though #salop had agreement with Sunderland and Grigg. BC: "I like to think if I give my word to someone I wouldn't let them down." — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) February 2, 2021

However, as reporter Cox points out, news of an agreement between Shrewsbury, Sunderland and Grigg alerted MK Dons.

They moved late and announced they had landed the former Wigan hotshot, much to the chagrin of Shrews boss Caldwell.

That annoyance was clear with Cox quoting Caldwell saying: “I like to think if I give my word to someone I wouldn’t let them down.”

Whichever way that this is looked at and from whatever perspective, the only point that matters is that Will Grigg is an MK Dons player for the rest of this season.