QPR are hoping to tie down 17-year-old Sinclair Armstrong to a new contract, with Celtic, Crystal Palace and Manchester City all monitoring the forward.

TalkSPORT understands that QPR are ‘fully expecting’ Armstrong to sign a new deal with the club. He joined QPR from Shamrock Rovers in October, signing a deal until the end of the season.

Having impressed for QPR’s U18 side this season, the Republic of Ireland U17 forward could well be leaving the club without making a first-team appearance.

A report from Goal last month claimed that Armstrong was ‘one of the top talents to come out of Republic of Ireland’, and that Celtic, Crystal Palace and Manchester City were all battling for him.

The likes of Celtic could enter into pre-contract negotiations with Armstrong before the summer. As for Palace and Manchester City, they seemed uninterested in a permanent deal last month and will instead wait to see how his contract situation at QPR pans out.

QPR though are confident that they can secure a new deal for Armstrong – the Rs have managed to get two key players on new deals this season in Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair, with the Bright Osayi-Samuel saga having seemingly given QPR a newfound emphasis on player contracts.

Warburton’s side currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table. They claimed a fine 2-1 comeback win at Watford in the Championship last night, giving them a seven point gap between them and the bottom three.

Getting Armstrong on a new deal would be another shrewd piece of business from QPR, who could either sell-up in the summer or look to bring him into the first-team.