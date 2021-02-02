Cardiff City failed in their pursuit to sign Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by Wales Online.

Mick McCarthy’s side were interested in bringing the experienced striker to Wales before the transfer deadline yesterday.

Wales Online suggests the Bluebirds had ‘explored a number of options’ to get a deal done for him but in the end nothing materialised.

Sheffield Wednesday ultimately opted against letting him leave and he will remain at Hillsborough until the end of the season at least.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and his long-term future with he Yorkshire side is up in the air at the moment.

Rhodes, who is 30 years old, has scored just once in 17 games in all competitions this term and it was no surprise to see that he could have been on his way out of Wednesday.

However, Neil Thompson’s side may have decided to keep him as more competition and depth for a big second half of the season as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

Rhodes has scored goals in the past at Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City but his time at Sheffield Wednesday hasn’t really worked out.

Nevertheless, he could prove a lot of people wrong if he starts banging in the goals to claw them up the league table. They are in action tonight away to promotion chasing Bournemouth.

