Isaac Success has remained a Watford player despite being linked with a move away on deadline day yesterday.

The attacker was on the radar of fellow Championship duo Derby County and Huddersfield Town, as per The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal, but ended up staying at Vicarage Road beyond the transfer deadline.

#WatfordFC transfer update Impact on #LCFC #NUFC Chalobah due to be in squad for #QPR tonight Champ/Euro interest in Success loan (Hudd/Derby/Alaves) but deal not agreed Vydra situation unchanged – Burnley only want sale, not loan & Wood injury reduced chance@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) February 1, 2021

La Liga side Alaves were also credited with an interest but were unable to lure him back to Spain for whatever reason.

Success, who is 25 years old, struggles for regular opportunities at Watford so it was no surprise to see him tipped for a departure yesterday. However, he will now stick around until the end of the season at least and will be available if the Hornets need him in their push for promotion.

He has played for the Hertfordshire outfit since they signed him from Granada in 2016 but he has not quite lived up to the £12.5 million they paid for him.

He was loaned back out to Spain to Malaga a couple of seasons ago and has only managed to score five goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Watford so far.

Success’ contract expires in 2023 so he still has time to force his way into their side. Huddersfield and Derby could have handed him a route out away from the Hornets yesterday but nothing materialised in the end.

