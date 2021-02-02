Barnsley have confirmed the departure of midfielder Keaton Ward, as announced by their official club website.

The Tykes has had his contract with the Championship side terminated with immediate effect.

Ward, who is 20 years old, started his career in the academy at Mansfield Town before signing to Barnsley in July 2019 after impressing on trial.

He has now become a free agent and will weigh up his next move in the game.

Ward didn’t make a senior appearance for Barnsley but did play for their Under-23’s side.

He has also had loan spells away in non-league since moving to Oakwell at the likes of FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity and Ilkeston Town to gain some experience.

Ward will be hoping that experience will help him find a new home over the coming weeks.

Barnsley delved into the transfer market last night to complete a deal to sign Daryl Dike on loan from Orlando City. The USA international has joined Valerien Ismael’s side on a deal until the end of the season and will be looking to hit the ground running in England.

He scored eight goals in 17 league games in MLS for Orlando in 2020 and will give the Tykes more depth and options up top. They are in action this weekend at home to Derby County.

