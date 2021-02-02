Luton Town completed a late swoop to sign Tom Ince from Stoke City on deadline day yesterday, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has linked up with the Championship side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Ince, who is 29 years old, will be looking to make an impression at Kenilworth Road and recapture the form he had when he played for Derby County. He has made just seven appearances for Stoke so far this season.

He started his career at Liverpool but made his name at Blackpool, where he bagged 33 goals in 113 appearances as a youngster.

Spells in the Premier League at Crystal Palace and Hull City followed for the winger but he soon dropped back into the Championship for stints at Nottingham Forest and Derby.

Huddersfield Town lured him back to the top flight in 2017 after Ince’s impressive two years at Pride Park, where he scored a combined 38 goals.

However, he left the Terriers after just a season to join Stoke. Here is how the Luton fans have reacted to his move-

Not sure Tom Ince has ever really fulfilled his potential, interesting to see what we get out of him though. — Tim (@Futures_Orange) February 2, 2021

More of that April 17th — . (@ltfcocr__) February 1, 2021

Superb!! Welcome Tom! — David Foxen (@SAMBeastDavid) February 1, 2021

Love to see it — James Comerford (@comerfordj22) February 1, 2021

Fantastic deadline day. Ince, someone with excellent ability. Hopefully Jones can get the best out of him. Adebayo, young, strong and with bags of potential. #ltfc #coyh — Lee Deason (@LeeDeason7) February 2, 2021

Tom Ince, Elijah Adebayo and no major departures. That is a really good deadline day. Chuffed to bits. #COYH — Max (@Max_LTFC) February 1, 2021

Ince, Rea (Rae), Ruddock, James Collins, Potts, Lua Lua, Moncur, Naismith, Adebayo(r) Watching Luton will be like watching Premier League Years #LTFC — Craig Lawes (@GodBliss88) February 2, 2021

