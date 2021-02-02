According to The Bolton News, former Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield Town man Joel Lynch is training with Bolton Wanderers.

The 33-year-old is still available on a free transfer after being released by Sunderland last year.

Now, it has been confirmed that after a stint training with Southend United, the Lynch has now linked up with another League Two side on trial.

As per a report from The Bolton News, the former Nottingham Forest, QPR and Huddersfield Town man is on trial with Bolton Wanderers.

The fourth-tier side are keeping a close eye on Lynch and have been for the past few days. Manager Ian Evatt confirmed the news, also saying that he is confident a deal could be struck.

With a trial underway and Lynch keen to get back into the game, it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over a deal.

Lynch is vastly experienced at Football League level, spending most of his career in the Championship.

The one-time Wales international broke into senior football with Brighton and Hove Albion. In the process, he played 83 times for the club before joining Nottingham Forest.

Lynch spent four years on the books at the City Ground, making 90 appearances across all competitions for the club. In the process, he netted three goals and laid on four assists, leaving in 2012 to join Huddersfield Town.

With the Terriers, the centre-back notched up 128 appearances across a four-year spell. Lynch found the back of the net on nine occasions before being snapped up by QPR.

At Loftus Road, Eastbourne-born ace played in 95 games, chipping in with seven goals and two assists.

Now, with a move to Bolton Wanderers a possibility, Lynch will be hoping to complete a long-awaited return to the game.

Would you welcome the signing of Lynch?