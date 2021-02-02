Undoubtedly, Sunderland fans can have grounds for optimism after a successful conclusion to their January transfer activity.

Acquisitions including the likes of Jordan Jones on loan from Rangers, as well as Carl Winchester from Forest Green Rovers will provide some much needed depth for the Black Cats as they aspire to break into the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

However, there is an argument that their best signing could be 24-year-old Scottish striker Ross Stewart.

Brought in from Ross County for a reported £300,000 fee, the front-man has been something of a revelation in the Highlands and is widely tipped to succeed at his new employers.

Across his time at the Staggies, the Scot registered a commendable 28 goals and 8 assists for his former club as stated by Transfermarkt. Nevertheless, context is necessary when illustrating the extent of his attributes.

Ross Stewart has been deployed on the left and right at various stages in his career, although he is mainly recognised for his contribution within a central striking berth for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

When Stewart was utilised in his preferred centre-forward role at Ross County, he obtained an incredible 22 goals and 7 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions from his previous total.

Impressively, this roughly equates to around a goal involvement every two fixtures.

Coupled with Ross County largely being seen as a relegation-threatened club in Scotland, there is scope for the striker to become one of the elite strikers in the English third tier.

His notable numbers are likely to increase due to being supplied by better quality players at Sunderland than his previous team.

Crucially for Lee Johnson’s men, Stewart is capable of leading the line singularly or within a two man partnership. Charlie Wyke has been in inspired form for the promotion chasers this season.

Potentially, Combining Wyke and Stewart could be the lethal combination needed to fire the North East giants into the Sky Bet English Championship should they gel effectively.