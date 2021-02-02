Sheffield Wednesday endured a slow January transfer window, armed with a couple of free signings, and missing out on most every player linked to the club.

On the pitch though, caretaker manager Neil Thompson continues to get points on the board. A 1-0 win against Preston North End last time out marked a fourth win in six Championship outings, but Wednesday remain in 23rd-place of the table.

Fans were hoping that owner Dejphon Chansiri would spend some money in the transfer market, having previously said he would ‘if necessary’. But they’ve entered February with an air of disappointment, as fears and anger over the club’s ownership hit an all-time high since Chansiri took over.

Here, we give a complete round-up of Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer window:

Free signings

Sheffield Wednesday’s sole signings of the January transfer window were the free signings of Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson. Green completing his move early on after a failed summer move to Hillsborough, and Hutchinson rejoining after his Pafos stint turned sour.

In fairness, they’re two good signings for Sheffield Wednesday. But it’s no way near what fans would’ve been hoping for and whether it’s enough to keep them in the Championship this season is up for debate.

The problem position

Since Morgan Fox’s departure last summer, Sheffield Wednesday have been struggling in the left-back area. Matt Penney has since come back into contention and is a favourite among fans, but Neil Thompson and Wednesday will know that they need some more experience and cover at left-back.

Two names came into contention for Sheffield Wednesday last month – Harry Pickering who’s since signed for Blackburn Rovers, and Wigan Athletic’s Tom Pearce. Wednesday were price out of Pickering after seeing their bid outweighed by Blackburn, with Pearce’s rumours fleeting.

Youngsters stay put

One high-profile rumour last month linked Liam Shaw to Celtic. Football Insider reported that the 19-year-old had agreed a deal to join Celtic, with his contract at Sheffield Wednesday out in the summer – the Owls are understood to be working hard on renewing his stay though.

Alex Hunt was another linked with a move away. Sheffield Star said that there was League One interest in the midfielder, who was widely expected to go out on loan last month.

The price isn’t right

As was with Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Pickering, reports also claimed that the Owls were priced out of a move for Sam Cosgrove. The Englishman left Aberdeen for Birmingham City in a rumoured £2million deal ahead of deadline day – elsewhere in Sheffield Wednesday’s striking department, Cardiff City pulled out of their pursuit of Jordan Rhodes at the last.

Another linked player to pass Sheffield Wednesday by was Cardiff City’s Josh Murphy. Wednesday were linked with Josh after his brother Jacob had spent the last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Cardiff had set their asking price high though, and Wednesday were soon ruled out of the running.

After a subdued January transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday Chansiri look as they they’re struggling with cash flow. Having had to pay out sacked manager Tony Pulis, Chansiri seemed to dent Wednesday’s chances of spending in this window, and it’s likely set his club up for a relegation battle in the second half of this season.