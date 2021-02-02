Brentford have confirmed the arrival of Bognor Regis Town starlet Ethan Robb on their official club website.

The Bees have built a strong reputation for picking up young talents and developing them into top players.

The likes of Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma have all gone on to play in the Premier League and now, the club have confirmed the signing of a fresh young star.

As announced on the club’s official website, 18-year-old midfielder Ethan Robb has completed a move to the club. The Bognor Regis prodigy has linked up with the club’s B team after a trial period.

Robb featured in B team games against Wycombe Wanderers and Hemel Hempstead Town, impressing Brentford coaches.

Speaking on the former Portsmouth youngster’s arrival, Brentford B coach Neil McFarlane was full of praise for Robb. Here’s what he had to say:

“Ethan came in on trial last week with us. He is someone who has played a number of games in midfield so far in his career, but he also has the potential to play centre back, which is where he found himself on Saturday against Hemel Hempstead.

“He put in a really accomplished performance and, hopefully, he will get better and better in our environment and really grow as a player with us.”

Robb will be looking to impress Brentford coaches and prove he is worthy of a longer stint with the club.

The versatile talent is a product of Portsmouth’s youth academy, making his way through the youth ranks at Fratton Park. He featured in Pompey’s FA Youth Cup campaign in the 2018/19 campaign and was let go in the summer of 2020.

Since then, Robb has featured for non-league side AFC Porchester as well as Bognor Regis.

