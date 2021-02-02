In a typical transfer deadline day move, Fulham swooped to bring in a number of players, amongst them was Josh Maja.

Former Sunderland forward Maja arrived from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux last night (tweet – below) and will provide an added level of threat for the Cottagers alongside Aleksander Mitrovic.

+1! 🎩 Bringing the #MAJIC! 🪄 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 1, 2021

Josh Maja – Sunderland to Bordeaux

22-year-old Maja came to prominence at Sunderland before a move to Bordeaux and top-tier football in France.

The Nigerian international really hit the straps at the Black Cats after moving there in 2015 from Manchester City’s youth set-up.

By 2018, Maja was within sight of Sunderland’s senior squad after seven goals and four assists in the Under-23s.

He went on to make 49 appearances for the Wearsiders, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists before a move to France in late-January 2019.

His time in France with Bordeaux has seen Maja go on to make 48 appearances, scoring 11 times and laying on three assists for teammates.

Fulham loan and reaction

In an article on the club website, Fulham say they are “delighted to announce” Maja’s capture on a temporary deal from Bordeaux.

For his part, the former Sunderland man added:

“I’m really excited and proud to sign for Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season. “This is a big opportunity and I look forward to meeting up with the team and working hard to achieve positive results.”

By bringing in Maja on loan, it is a return to his roots for the young Londoner – in more than one way too. It was at Fulham and their academy where Maja started out in football.

Success to lead to Sunderland benefit

A successful loan at Craven Cottage could lead to Fulham exercising an option to buy that is part of the deal. Sky Sports say that exercising this option will mean that Fulham will need to stump up £9m.

Sunderland were ‘forced’ to sell Maja back in January 2019 in a £1.5m move as that winter’s transfer window started to close. It was a deal at the time that Black Cats then-owner Stewart Donald termed a bad deal for the Wearside outfit.

Despite being forced to sell the youngster, Donald refused to be cowed in negotiations and haggled for a sell-on clause to be included. That clause reported the Chronicle at the time is said to be 10%.

Whilst the Black Cats won’t be left rolling in it should Fulham take up the offer of a £9m purchase option, they will get a tidy sum from the sale.

That 10% would equate to £900,000 an amount not to be sniffed at in these Covid-hit times.

Will Josh Maja be a success for Fulham and lead to Sunderland being in the money?