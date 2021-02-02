Blackburn Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that defender Tyler Magloire will spend the rest of the season in Scotland with Motherwell.

Reports claimed the 22-year-old was set to remain with Blackburn for the rest of the season.

Magloire returned from his loan spell Hartlepool United early in the month but now, a fresh loan deal has been agreed.

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have announced the arrival of Magloire. The Blackburn Rovers youngster will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with the Fir Park outfit, adding competition to Graham Alexander’s defensive ranks.

Upon the announcement of Magloire’s arrival, Alexander spoke to the club’s official website about the deal. The 49-year-old – who was sacked earlier this season by Salford City – said he is happy to have brought in the Rovers youngster, adding cover and competition to his squad.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We needed competition for the right side of defence and Tyler will provide that.

“He ticks those boxes of what we are looking for. We’ve spoken to people at Blackburn Rovers, who rate him highly. He’s got experience playing regularly this season in a winning team.

“We hope he can now make the step up in level for the rest of the season and make a contribution.”

The Bradford-born defender has previously spent time out on loan with Rochdale, picking up Football League experience with the Dale.

Since coming through Blackburn’s youth ranks, Magloire has appeared twice for the senior side. His pace and power are two of his strongest assets, meaning he can play at right-back as well as centre-back.

Is this a good move for Magloire?