QPR went into Christmas looking as though they were heading for a dog fight at the bottom of the Championship. But one keen showing in the January transfer window and three wins from four has Mark Warburton’s side back on track.

QPR claimed an impressive 2-1 comeback win away at Watford last night. It marked their third win in four Championship outings and leaves them with a seven point gap to the bottom-three.

Warburton having been so close to losing his job at the start of the year is smiling again. He’d endured a torrid first half of the season and the QPR fans made him well aware of it.

But the atmosphere has lifted, and QPR look as though they could creep further up the Championship table in the second half of this season.

Here we round-up all the action that went on at QPR in the January transfer window:

Return of the King

Warburton might well have made the signing of the window in bringing in Charlie Austin on loan from West Brom.

Almost five years to the day that Austin left QPR he would return, having since scored twice in his opening four Championship games including the equaliser last night.

This is a signing that could prove to be the difference between QPR and relegation this season, and fans are loving every second of having him back.

Fulham’s favour

Stefan Johansen made his QPR debut last night. He started in the middle of the park and gave a good account of himself to say he’s not played a compeitive match since October, coming in for the injured Tom Carroll.

Johansen is a player held in the highest of regards at Championship level – he’s classy, technical midfielder and this should prove to be another shrewd piece of January business from QPR.

League One acquisitions

Yet to make their debuts are Jordy de Wijs and Joe Walsh. De Wijs remains sidelined after his loan arrival from Hull City last month, with the 18-year-old Walsh joining from Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

With Seny Dieng having been linked with a move away, Warburton and director of football Les Ferdinand wanted to bring in some cover, and they look to have found a gem in Walsh.

De Wijs meanwhile should be a useful signing. The Hull City man had fallen out-of-favour after his side’s relegation last season, but the left-footed defender will give Warburton that all important left-sided balance in defence.

The rumour mill

QPR’s January transfer window didn’t go without its fleeting rumours. The obvious and most distressing one for QPR was Seny Dieng’s links to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United, which was shortly followed by Ilias Chair’s possible departure.

The 23-year-old was linked with four Championship clubs including Brentford. But the club have since tied him down to a new contract which will keep him at QPR until 2025.

Another passing rumour linked Joe Lumley to Nottingham Forest. Forest were credited with an interest late on in the window but would soon be ruled out of the move.

Bye Bye Bright

For all the good work done by QPR in the January transfer window, it’s overshadowed by a saga that fans won’t forget in a hurry. Bright Osayi-Samuel had seemingly gone behind the club’s back and signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce.

Soon after, Warburton made it clear that Osayi-Samuel would not be selected for first-team duties again and so QPR opened negotiations with Fenerbahce over a permanent move. The winger is now in Turkey, having made his debut last week.