Charlton Athletic considered a late move for Millwall’s Shane Ferguson on deadline day yesterday, as per journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

Believe Charlton might have made an enquiry for Shane Ferguson earlier today. But that League One wage cap really limits how much they can pay. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) February 1, 2021

The Addicks may have made an enquiry about his availability but that was as far as it went.

Charlton ended up signing five players in the transfer window, with Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiyesimi linking up with Lee Bowyer.

George Lapslie, Omar Bogle, Jonny Williams and Marcus Maddison all left the Valley.

Ferguson, who is 28 years old, was also linked with a move to League One side Portsmouth yesterday and apparently held talks with them, as reported by Football Insider, but ended up staying at Millwall.

Charlton could have seen him as a useful signing for the second-half of the season but the wage cap imposed on third tier sides meant a deal wasn’t possible. They moved on to strike a late deal with Swindon Town for Jaiyesimi instead.

Ferguson has fallen down the pecking order at the Den and has only made two appearances for the Lions this term. He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and may move on to pastures new for free in the summer.

The Northern Ireland international joined Millwall in 2015 from Newcastle United and has since made 261 appearances for the London club.

