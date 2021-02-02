Speaking to the Evening Express, Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has confirmed the club turned down ‘substantial bids’ for Millwall target Allan Campbell in January.

The 22-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Fir Park in January.

Campbell was reported to be on the radars of a host of Championship sides, with Millwall among those said keen. However, the window now slammed shut and the Scot has remained with Motherwell.

Now, further insight has been provided on the January interest in Campbell.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander, who was sacked by Salford City earlier this season, has confirmed the club rejected offers for the midfielder.

Speaking to the Evening Express, the 49-year-old said the biggest bonus of the window was keeping key players like Campbell at the club. Here’s what he had to say:

“For me the biggest bonus is keeping our best players in the building.

“We knew there was a possibility of them leaving. We turned down substantial bids for Allan Campbell in January.”

Still only 22, Campbell has made 145 senior appearances for Motherwell. In the process, the midfielder has netted 13 goals and laid on nine assists, starring for the Fir Park side.

With the club successfully fending off Championship interest in January, it will be interesting to see if Millwall or any other sides look to reignite their interest in the summer.

