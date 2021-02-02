Former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky, are being strongly tipped as contenders for the AFC Wimbledon manager and assistant jobs by The Evening Standard.

The Cowleys, with Danny as manager, assisted by Nicky, enjoyed considerable success at Lincoln City. They guided them to two promotions in the space of three seasons, as well as the EFL Trophy and an appearance in the FA Cup Quarter Finals.

This latter achievement saw Lincoln record the best performance by a non-league side in the competition for over a century before they succumbed to a 5-0 defeat to eventual winners Arsenal.

They left Lincoln in September 2019 to join Huddersfield Town who were in the Championship relegation zone. Despite steering the club to safety, the Cowley’s were relieved of their jobs at the end of the season and have been out of work since.

AFC Wimbledon parted company with Glyn Hodges on Saturday following a 2-0 home defeat to rivals MK Dons that left the club in the League One relegation zone, a point adrift of safety .

There have been a number of high profile candidates linked with the post including Chelsea Women’s boss Emma Hayes and former Crystal Palace, Newcastle, and West Ham manager Alan Pardew who is currently technical director at CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria.

An announcement on the club’s website stated: “AFC Wimbledon is currently seeking to appoint a new first-team manager.

“The club is proud to be an equal opportunities employer and welcomes all applications irrespective of race, gender and age.

“Indeed, a considerable number of applications have already been received, many from respected managers with immense experience in the game.

“Once these applications have been considered, the club will compile a shortlist and then begin an interview process before making an appointment.”

Until a permanent manager is appointed, Wimbledon’s lead professional phase coach and loans manager Mark Robinson will take interim charge of first team affairs. That begins tonight, with a Football League Trophy Quarter Final against Oxford United.