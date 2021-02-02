As per the Blackpool Gazette, Blackpool are ready to let striker Adi Yussuf leave on a permanent basis after bringing him back from his loan spell with National League side Wrexham.

Yussuf initially agreed a season-long loan deal with the National League side, but the Tangerines opted to bring him back on deadline day.

Now, a further update has emerged on his future with Blackpool.

The Blackpool Gazette reports that Yussuf has returned to Bloomfield Road early to allow him to seal a permanent move away from the club.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining Blackpool. He caught the club’s attention during his prolific spell with Solihull Moors, scoring twice against Blackpool in the FA Cup.

However, since linking up with the League One club, Yussuf is yet to appear for the club. The striker has instead picked up game time out on loan, spending another stint with the Moors, Boreham Wood and Wrexham.

With a permanent move on the cards, it will be interesting to see where Yussuf moves next. Should he recapture the form shown with Solihull, the buying club will have a dangerous striker on their hands.

The January transfer window saw Blackpool bring in four new faces. Free-agent midfielder Kevin Stewart, Everton starlet Ellis Simms (loan) and Sunderland playmaker Elliot Embleton (loan) all joined Neil Critchley’s ranks.

Sitting in 15th place, the Tangerines will be looking to close the gap to the top six. Critchley’s side are nine points away from the play-off spots with games in hand on teams above.

