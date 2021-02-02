Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City new boy Morgan Whittaker has said he is ready to show what he can do to and earn a place in the starting 11.

The south Wales side added the 20-year-old attacker to their ranks in a deadline-beating deal.

Morgan Whittaker arrives from Championship rivals Derby County on a long-term contract, keeping him at the Liberty Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Having spent his entire career to date with the Rams, the England youth international has been presented with a new challenge, a challenge he is more than ready for

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, Whittaker said he is looking forward to the new test, adding that he is excited to work with manager Steve Cooper.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really happy to get the chance to play for Swansea City. I can’t wait to get started. It’s a really positive move for me. I’ve heard a lot about the club and I don’t think anyone needs telling about where the club’s going.

“I had been at Derby since I was eight, so I must give a lot of credit to them because they helped me progress and showed a lot of faith in me.

“I have a good relationship with Marshy and I know Steve from our time in the England youth ranks, even though he was in charge of the team above my age group. He gives young players a chance to show what they can do, and that’s encouraging.”

Whittaker went on to add that he knows he won’t be thrust straight into the starting 11. However, he is up for the challenge and ready to battle for his place in the side.

“I’m really looking forward to playing under the gaffer,” he added.

“It’s obviously a big change going from Derby to Swansea but knowing the gaffer and Marshy will help me settle.

“Coming to a new club with the players we have here, obviously I won’t go straight into the team. I must work hard for my place and show my team-mates, the coaches and the fans what I can bring to the team.”

Whittaker has already tasted senior football, playing 32 times across all competitions for Derby’s senior side. He can play on the right-wing as well as through the middle as a striker.

It will be interesting to see how Cooper looks to bring the new arrival into the first-team, having built up a strong reputation for working well with young stars.

Happy with Whittaker’s arrival, Swansea fans? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy with Whittaker's arrival?