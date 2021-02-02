Birmingham City could hand Sam Cosgrove his debut v Wycombe Wanderers tonight.

The Englishman left Aberdeen for Birmingham City last week, becoming Aitor Karanka’s marquee signing of the winter transfer window arriving for an undisclosed fee from Scotland.

With a Championship clash v Wycombe Wanderers to contest later today, Birmingham City have announced on Twitter that Cosgrove has been granted his ‘clearance’ from Aberdeen, meaning he could make his debut tonight.

Sam Cosgrove will be available for selection for tonight's game.

Karanka and Blues fans will be hoping that Cosgrove can give them the goals they need to retain their Championship status this season.

After 26 games of the season so far, Birmingham City have taken just 27 points and find themselves sitting two places above the drop zone – they have a four-point clearance over Rotherham United in 22nd.

Relegation wasn’t on Karanka’s agenda when he took the job. His appointment had excited many and looked to have reinstated some much needed optimism into the club – but he’s since struggled,c coming under scrutiny throughout.

The addition of Cosgrove is good business by Birmingham City though – the 24-year-old has been linked with a Championship move for the past 12 month, and now he’s finally got it.

Before this season, he’d netted 44 goals in all competitions across two campaigns at Aberdeen. But he endured a tough stint before arriving at Birmingham, scoring three goals in his 14 league outings this season.

Cosgrove could immediately win over the fans though with a big performance v Wycombe tonight – it’s a must-win game for Blues against the Championship’s bottom club, and anything less than three points will striker more relegation fears into fans.