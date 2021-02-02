Barrow AFC have confirmed the arrivals of duo Mace Goodridge and Mikael Ndjoli on their official club website.

The Bluebirds have announced two late arrivals at Holker Street, further bolstering Michael Jolley’s ranks.

Burnley starlet Mace Goodridge has arrived at Holker Street on a temporary basis and will see out the 2020/21 campaign with the League Two side.

Following the Premier League midfielder through the door is Bournemouth striker Mikael Ndjoli. The 23-year-old has joined the club on a permanent basis, becoming the second deadline-beating arrival.

Goodridge and Ndjoli make it nine signings in a busy month for Barrow. The League Two side also added Tom Davies, Ollie Banks, Jamie Devitt, Neal Eardley, Dion Donohue, Bobby Thomas and Daniel Bramall to their ranks.

21-year-old midfielder Goodridge has been in and around Sean Dyche’s senior side this season. He is yet to make his debut for the club but has featured in two Premier League matchday squads.

His Barrow loan move will present the Turf Moor youngster with his first taste of the Football League so it will be interesting to see how he fares.

As for Ndjoli, the 22-year-old has experience of senior football, spending three spells away from Dean Court on loan. The striker has previously spent time with Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Gillingham but never made a senior appearance for Bournemouth.

With a move to Barrow presenting a new challenge for the duo, it awaits to be seen how their fare with Jolley’s side.

Happy with the signings, Barrow fans? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Happy with the signings?