Stoke City have signed 18-year-old striker Will Goodwin from Chester FC for an undisclosed fee.

Goodwin came through the academy at Chester becoming the 16th player to make the transition from academy graduate to the first team at the Deva Stadium since the club was founded in 2010.

He was just nine years of age when he first joined Chester and began to really impress the hierarchy at the club whilst captaining the Under-18 side during their FA Youth Cup campaign last season. As well as captaining the team, he netted six goals in four matches as he showed his first team credentials.

Goodwin made his first team debut last January at the age of 17 in an FA Trophy match away at Royston Town. He then went on to make 11 appearances in total, scoring once in an FA Trophy victory over Bradford Park Avenue.

The transfer, which includes a sell-on clause and other potential add-ons, makes Goodwin the fourth Chester academy graduate to sign for a Premier League or Football League side. He follows in the footsteps of Sam Hughes, James Jones and Tom Crawford as Chester’s academy continues to produce an impressive amount of talent.

Joint Chester manager Anthony Johnson said: “From a point of view as managers, myself and Bern are gutted to be losing Will. He’s been around the first team now for the last 12 months and progressed terrifically well to being a bonafide first team regular.

“From a point of view as being managers of a club that develop their own players though, this is a fantastic and thoroughly deserved move for the boy.

“His all-action displays belied his young age, and his work rate was second to none.”

The striker’s Stoke career will begin in the U23s setup managed by Kevin Russell and David Hibbert.

The side currently find themselves occupying a play-off place after 14 games, as they try to win promotion to group one of the Premier League 2 division. They will be hoping Goodwin can provide the goals that give them a successful second half of the season.