Polish outlet sport.pl claims Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has torn his cruciate ligaments.

The 23-year-old Polish midfielder has been one of Derby County’s standout performers this season. In what is his second season at Pride Park after a permanent move form Arsenal ahead of last season, Bielik has made 13 Championship appearances and scored twice.

Last season was a struggle for Bielik though. He suffered an ACL injury last time round which limited him to just 20 Championship appearances, with him being sidelined going into this season.

Now though, sports.pl confirms that the midfielder has injured the same knee. They wrote:

“On Monday evening, the Polish representative received the results of a detailed survey that sound like a sentence. Bielik has torn the cruciate ligaments in his knee for the second time and is facing a several-month break in the game.”

Bielik was forced off in the first-half of Derby County’s 1-0 win over Bristol City at the end of last month. It was Derby County’s third-straight 1-0 win in the Championship but Wayne Rooney would’ve left with concern over Bielik, who was stretchered off after 35-minutes.

Now, the Rams know the full extent of Bielik’s injury and they can expect him to be out for another prolonged period of time.

Rooney’s side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table. Now their permanent manager, Rooney is proving a shrewd defensive coach and has his side scraping out these 1-0 wins.

He’s managed to put a five-point gap between Derby County and the drop zone but without Bielik, Derby’s task just got a whole lot harder.

He offers them so much solidity in the middle and coming just at the end of the transfer window makes it all the more frustrating for everyone involved.