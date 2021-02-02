Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has said that he will be without one of his key players for tonight’s match against Derby County.

The Millers have picked up form in recent weeks, taking seven points from three fixtures before promotion-chasing Swansea City came out on top at the New York Stadium last weekend.

They have been helped in recent weeks by a settled line-up, with virtually the same starting team named by Warne in all five matches since the turn of the year.

The only change in that time has been in midfield, where Shaun MacDonald returned from injury and has taken the place of the ill Dan Barlaser in the past two matches.

Warne that the former Newcastle United man will be available again on Tuesday night when the Rams visit, and said in his pre-match press conference that “it will be nice to welcome Dan back”.

However, there has been some bad news for the Rotherham chief too, with an unspecified first-team player set to miss the match through injury.

“I’ve only got one problem, one of my big hitters so to speak,” he told the media. “Apart from that everyone else is raring to go.”

There is one other player that will not be able to feature against Derby though, with Florian Jozefzoon ineligible against his parent club.

The winger only returned from illness to feature off the bench against Swansea at the weekend, his only involvement since the FA Cup defeat at Everton at the beginning of January.

Meanwhile, Warne gave a fresh update on the condition of another of his wide men, Chiedozie Ogbene, after revealing last week that he had suffered a setback in his recovery from knee surgery.

Ogbene was suffering pain on his return to training with the team, and another infection was found which meant he had to go back under the knife.

“The surgeon went back into his knee on Friday,” Warne said “He didn’t have any structural damage which was pleasing. However, they think he may have an infection.

“Chieo had gone from training with the squad to being back under the knife within three days.

“At the moment he’s still in a bit of pain from Friday, so I won’t know anything more for another 10 days.”

Due to ankle injuries, both Joe Mattock and Kieran Sadlier remain absences for Rotherham, who yesterday secured the signing of midfielder Lewis Wing on loan from Middlesbrough.

The South Yorkshire outfit only met Derby just over a fortnight ago with Jamie Lindsay’s late winner securing the points for the Millers, who can escape the relegation zone with a repeat feat.

“I said at the time that everyone was building it us as a big six-pointer, we won it and since then they’ve gone on to win every game since,” Warne said of the previous encounter as he looked to the one ahead.

“Of course we’d like to win, but if we don’t win, we need to win the next one and that’s how it is.

“Derby have improved since the last time we played them and I expect them to have strengthened as well.

“It gave the lads a boost to beat them because it showed them we can compete against a good side, but we have the belief we can compete with anyone.”