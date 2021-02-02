Journalist Paul Brown has quoted West Ham manager David Moyes as saying that he ‘had money to spend’ on a striker last month, after their long-term target Josh King joined Everton.

Bournemouth striker Josh King has been the subject of transfer speculation for the last six month. After Bournemouth’s Premier League demise, he along with a host of other names were linked with moves, with King coming onto the radar of West Ham.

The Hammers had numerous offers knocked back in the summer, with the likes of Manchester United and even PSG having shown an interest.

Yesterday though, King was linked with all of Everton, Fulham and Southampton, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning the race. It’s a missed opportunity for West ham, with Paul Brown tweeting earlier today:

#Moyes on strikers: "We were looking. We had money to spend. But we're trying to do things differently at West Ham. Hopefully we can start another rebuild in the summer." #WHUFC — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) February 2, 2021

As much of a missed opportunity it is for West Ham though, Bournemouth will be ruing their insistence on keeping King for so long.

They could’ve sold him for at least £20million in the summer, with offers just shy of that amount coming in October. A permanent move to Fulham could’ve been sealed yesterday as well but instead, King joins Everton on loan.

Bournemouth will receive a ‘nominal fee’ for King, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season. But it’s likely to be a lot less than what West Ham had offered in the summer.

Jason Tindall and his Bournemouth staff may be left to regret their handling of King. But for the Norway man, it’s a fresh opportunity to rekindle his season, and find his footing in the Premier League once again.