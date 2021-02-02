Barnsley secured the loan signing on deadline day of Daryl Dike, a striker for Orlando City in the MLS who made his senior United States debut just the day before.

Although likely to have never heard of the 20-year-old, Reds fans would have justifiably been excited at hearing of their team’s new arrival.

The Championship club have brought in a player who was named as MLS Rookie of the Year in 2020 after a stunning breakthrough season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 17 matches.

The contacts of their chief executive Dane Murphy, a former player in the US leagues, and presence of American co-owner Paul Conway appears to have reaped some rewards.

And it was just the kind of striker that head coach Valerien Ismael, who has so far done no wrong in a brilliant first three months in charge, had asked for before the transfer window shut.

It was announced by Barnsley as an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with an “option to purchase” the player afterwards.

However, reports from the other side of the Atlantic, and words from Orlando City and the player himself, have cast some doubt over two elements of the deal: whether the American club have the right to recall him early, and how feasible that purchase option really is.

While the Reds have asserted that Dike will be in South Yorkshire until the end of the Championship season, with Murphy predicting that “he will undoubtedly prove a real asset between now and May”, Orlando claim that they can recall him.

In a statement announcing the move on their club website, they said they had “a conditional right of recall”, something that their EVP of soccer operations, Luiz Muzzi, later expanded on in an interview with FOX 35 Orlando.

“There’s some conditions as part of the loan that need to be met, and again it’s in there because it needs to make sense for everybody,” he said. “If for whatever reason it’s not working for one of the parties, conditions are set that we can recall him.”

Muzzi also said Dike would miss “a few games” at most of their MLS season, which would begin a month before the action in the Championship comes to a close.

As for the option to purchase, Muzzi confirmed that this was indeed in place for Barnsley. He said: “I can confirm there is a clause in there, but I’m not able to disclose that amount of money. If it’s something that happens, it makes sense for everybody.”

The Orlando Sentinal have reported that the figure is $20 million, a sum which would be well out of the financial reach of the Reds, whose record purchase is believed to still be the estimated £1.5m spent on Gjorgji Hristov as a Premier League side in 1997.

Dike himself, speaking to Orlando City’s website, appears sure that he will be back in Florida, saying: “I’m excited to continue my development and keep up my fitness while with Barnsley and look forward to bringing what I learn back to Orlando to continue our success here in MLS.”

It appears that his time in England is likely to be short, though whether that is until the end of the season or any earlier remains to be seen. Barnsley will just hope that, for the time they have him at Oakwell, he looks as valuable as he is believed to be.