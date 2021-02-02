Sheffield Wednesday capped a disappointing transfer window with a subdued deadline day. But The Sun’s Alan Nixon suggests that the Owls did try and make a move yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday completed their January with the free signings of Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson. Two worthwhile acquisitions it seems, but fans were expecting a lot more out of the transfer window just gone.

Dom Howson took to Twitter last night to share that Sheffield Wednesday weren’t looking into any late transfer business, which sparked a lot of debate among fans.

Not expecting there to be any late night activity at #SWFC. — Dom Howson (@domhowson) February 1, 2021

Owner Dejphon Chansiri is coming under serious pressure from fans now and having seemingly promised Tony Pulis some backing in this January window, his sacking and Wednesday’s subsequent shyness in the market suggests yet more lies from the top.

But Alan Nixon tweeted earlier this morning to say that Sheffield Wednesday were going for a ‘mad swap’ deal yesterday, but it proved ‘too difficult’.

There was a mad swap thing at one stage. Too difficult. https://t.co/tOkAcAmhPB — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 2, 2021

The Owls won their last outing at home to Preston North End. It marked a fourth win in six Championship outings since Pulis’ departure and Neil Thompson’s arrival as caretaker boss.

Chansiri though seems no closer to finding his third permanent manager of the season and it looks increasingly likely that Thompson will land the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The pressure is well and truly on them to beat the drop now. They sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table with a four-point gap to safety – fans are expecting the worst but with Thompson conitnuing to scrape out these wins, their season could yet finish in safety.