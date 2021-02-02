QPR won 2-1 away at Watford in the Championship last night, sparking a mass ‘cup final’ vitriol towards Watford captain Troy Deeney.

The Watford man scored form the spot to give Watford the lead last night. But second-half goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah sealed a comeback win.

Deeney isn’t QPR fans’ favourite player – in 2019 he made a ‘cup final’ jibe to QPR fans after they beat Watford 1-0, with the story then writing itself last night.

Deeney netted form the spot and appeared to verbally abuse QPR stopper Seny Dieng after doing so. But Adomah’s winner saw Dieng on the half-way line, celebrating what was an eventual win for QPR in-frot of the striker.

The Rs have now won three of their last four in the Championship as they start to pull themselves to safety.

See what these QPR fans had to say to Deeney after last night’s win at Vicarage Road:

Another cup final defeat for Deeney #qpr — QPRnet (@qprnet) February 1, 2021

Terrible hangover. Got in at 4:00am. Three points. Could be worse I could be @T_Deeney waking up this morning having lost a cup final. Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Albert, Albert, Albert, Albert, Albert, #QPR #QPRFC #COYRS pic.twitter.com/wodhxEbef0 — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) February 2, 2021

@T_Deeney how did the cup final go tonight? #QPR — Nathan Richards (@NathanRichards7) February 1, 2021

Well that was a deserved win for #QPR tonight at Watford in "a cup final" you so graciously let us take part in, wasn't it @T_Deeney. — Bush Ranger (@BushRangerW12) February 1, 2021

So happy I got to see @QPR win a cup final in my lifetime @T_Deeney 😍😍 #QPR — David (@Swanny1882) February 1, 2021